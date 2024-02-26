APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

