Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

