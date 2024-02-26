Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$94.69 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,156 shares of company stock worth $41,166,019. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
