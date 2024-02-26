Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $65.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

