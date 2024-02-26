Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $7.34 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

