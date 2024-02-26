Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $33.30

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

