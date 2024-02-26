Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $12.90

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
