CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $223.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $248.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

