KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get KBR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KBR opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 678,185 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.