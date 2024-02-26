Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $26,255,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

