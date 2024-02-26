Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPK. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after acquiring an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

