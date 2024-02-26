GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -356.10 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after acquiring an additional 478,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.