Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $371.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.73 and a 200-day moving average of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

