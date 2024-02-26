Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,800.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.