Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 31.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.