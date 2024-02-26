Booking’s (BKNG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $3,850.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $13.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $35.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,664.69.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,254.10. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

