Arko (ARKO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.00 on Monday. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

