Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.1 %

Perrigo stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 643.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

