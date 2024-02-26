Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.