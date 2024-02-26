CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 2.3 %

CVV opened at $4.83 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

