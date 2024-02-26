CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVV opened at $4.83 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85.
In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
