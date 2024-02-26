Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $11.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.31 on Friday. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 493.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocGo by 310.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 219,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

