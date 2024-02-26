StockNews.com Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Stock Down 1.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.