StockNews.com Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of EDIT opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

