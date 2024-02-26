HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

