Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $189.00 at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CHRD opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,579,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.