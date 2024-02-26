Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $829.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $884.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

