Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Repsol stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.73. Repsol has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.3446 dividend. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

