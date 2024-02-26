Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sabre by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sabre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabre by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 341,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

