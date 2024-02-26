Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

SLRN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $77,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $55,674,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

