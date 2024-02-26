Contrasting Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Webster Financial pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $3.94 billion 2.06 $867.84 million $4.89 9.65 BancFirst $185.41 million 15.55 $212.46 million $6.34 13.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 22.01% 13.05% 1.42% BancFirst 28.26% 15.85% 1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Webster Financial and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 11 0 2.85 BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. BancFirst has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Webster Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.