Brokerages Set UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Price Target at $172.50

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

