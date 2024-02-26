Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

