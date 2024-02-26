Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $50.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

