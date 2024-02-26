Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
