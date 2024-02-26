Needham & Company LLC Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $108.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $6,367,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $22,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

