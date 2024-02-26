Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.