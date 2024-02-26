Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 78,544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

