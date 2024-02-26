StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.