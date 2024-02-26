Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $96.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

