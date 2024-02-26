Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $434.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $457.86.

NYSE:TYL opened at $437.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

