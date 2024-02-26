Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

