SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $118.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

SPXC opened at $108.62 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

