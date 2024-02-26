Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

GNL opened at $7.62 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

