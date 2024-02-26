Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FOUR opened at $75.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

