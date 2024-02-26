Comparing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and ECARX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 58.02 -$796.00 million ($0.61) -4.21 ECARX $515.70 million 0.20 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -5.17

Analyst Ratings

ECARX has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -44.24% -39.14% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Summary

ECARX beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

