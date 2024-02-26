Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 27.09% 17.26% 1.61% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 1.98 $82.22 million $5.13 7.30 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 13.24

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mercantile Bank pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercantile Bank and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

