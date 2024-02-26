Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) vs. Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head to Head Analysis

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.98% 17.83% 12.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.35 billion 2.05 $2.13 billion $4.20 19.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

90.8% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Symbolic Logic and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 9 4 0 2.13

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

