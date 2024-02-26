SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPSC opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,182 shares of company stock worth $14,595,779. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.