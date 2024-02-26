StockNews.com Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.67.
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
