Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of HXL opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

