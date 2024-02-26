HSBC Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $543.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $376.00.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $548.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

